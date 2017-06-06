Heavy Police Presence In Orrington At Home Of Man Who May Be Armed

Multiple police agencies are at the scene of a home on Johnson Mill Road in Orrington.

According to Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton, a man inside the home made threats considered to be serious by phone today.

That man, who is not being identified, is still inside the home, and police believe he has firearms with him.

They have secured the home and the surrounding neighborhood and say there is no reason to believe the public is in danger.

Morton says all the threats made by the man have been directed at law enforcement officers only.

Police are still trying to make contact with the man.

Late this afternoon, the schools in the area took precautions to divert traffic at the time of school dismissals.

Morton tells us that all neighbors have left their homes or have chosen to shelter in place.