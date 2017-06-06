WATCH LIVE

Governor Wants State to Take Over Forest City Dam

Jun 6, 20177:52 AM EDT
Governor LePage wants the state to take over the forest city dam on the St. Croix River Watershed on the border with Canada.

A bill is set for a hearing today.

Cottage owners, environmental advocates, a binational commission, and the Canadian Counsel have raised concerns about Woodland Pulp’s steps to release the dam.

The dam’s owner Woodland Pulp LLC claims a new 30 year federal energy regulatory commission license will cost at least $6 million.

Washington County’s delegation, Republican U.S. Rep Bruce Poliquin and the Governor have appealed to President Trump and Congress to remove such requirements.

