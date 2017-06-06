Governor Wants State to Take Over Forest City Dam

Governor LePage wants the state to take over the forest city dam on the St. Croix River Watershed on the border with Canada.

A bill is set for a hearing today.

Cottage owners, environmental advocates, a binational commission, and the Canadian Counsel have raised concerns about Woodland Pulp’s steps to release the dam.

The dam’s owner Woodland Pulp LLC claims a new 30 year federal energy regulatory commission license will cost at least $6 million.

Washington County’s delegation, Republican U.S. Rep Bruce Poliquin and the Governor have appealed to President Trump and Congress to remove such requirements.