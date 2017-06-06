WATCH LIVE

Governor LePage’s Veto List

Jun 6, 20174:13 PM EDT
The Governor continues to issue vetoes of bills approved by lawmakers.

Among them, a bipartisan bill that would allow the release the senior affordable housing bond, and a bill that would allow larger grocery stores to be open on certain holidays which is not possible now due to Maine’s Blue Laws.

Also vetoed was a bill that advocates say would create strict rules for mining Maine’s deposits of minerals.

It takes a two thirds vote in both the House and Senate to override a veto from the Governor.

All veto messages are posted here.

