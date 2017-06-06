Former DHHS Commissioner Confirms She is Running for Governor

Former Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew is running for governor.

Mayhew made the announcement on WVOM radio Tuesday morning.

Mayhew stepped down as commissioner of the department last month.

Before being appointed commissioner, she served as the senior health policy advisor for the LePage Administration.

Prior to that, Mayhew served for more than a decade as vice president of the Maine Hospital Association.

Six other people have announced their run for governor including State Treasurer Teresa Hayes, an Independent.

Governor LePage cannot seek reelection due to term limits.

Mayhew also has a website for her campaign.