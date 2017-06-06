Day Two Of Houlton Murder Trial

Day two of the Reginald Dobbins murder trial in Houlton.

The 20-year-old is charged in the death of Keith Suitter, who was was found brutally beaten and stabbed in his Houlton home in March of 2015.

Witnesses today included Maine’s Chief Medical Examiner who testified Suitter’s body had 21 blunt injuries and 10 injuries caused by a sharp object.

Also called to the stand was Robert Brewer, Dobbin’s cellmate at the Aroostook County Jail.

According to Brewer, Dobbins first told him Samuel Geary committed the murder, then later told him he and Geary committed the murder together.

Samuel Geary, 17, has pleaded guilty to the murder.

A State Police Sergeant who took photos at Dobbin’s home testified that a hammer, knife, jacket, glove, and sneakers were all found, some of which tested positive for blood.