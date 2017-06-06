WATCH LIVE

Convicted Drug Dealer Arrested in Hancock County

Jun 6, 20173:10 PM EDT
Drug agents have arrested a convicted drug dealer from Trenton who they believe is part of a group that’s been bringing heroin into Hancock County and selling it.

A vehicle operated by 49-year-old David Faulkingham was stopped yesterday on Route 1A in Ellsworth.

During a search of the car, authorities say they found about $10,000 worth of heroin.

Faulkingham has been charged with aggravated trafficking and aggravated heroin importation.

We’re told Faulkingham served 12 and a half years in federal prison for selling drugs and was released from supervision just five days ago.

