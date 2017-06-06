Concert Season Begins At St. John Catholic Church In Bangor

Tuesday is the first concert of the season at St. John’s Catholic Church.

The guest organist played their first International concert in 1993, and he’s back tonight with selections to play on the E & G.G. Hook Organ at the church.

Because of the instrument, and the atmosphere he was happy to return.

“Oh I’d come here anytime,” said Dana Robinson Univ. of Illinois Associate Professor of Organ at School of Music. “I’d come here anytime this is one of the great organ monuments of this country.”

“We feel that we are stewards of this great instrument,” said Kevin Birch, Executive Director St. John’s Organ Society. “And that it’s part of our stewardship to share it with the wider community and the most effective way to do that is to use it in music making and in public concerts and so we do this as an effort to bring the community together around one of the communities great cultural treasures.”

As Abraham Lincoln ran for President in 1860 this organ was being built and installed in the church.

“That means it’s been through many many seasons and many cycles of maintenance and restoration and it stands today as one of the finest examples of pre civil war organ building in the United States so we’re very proud of it,” said Birch.

“It runs a little bit more smoothly than the last time I played it” said Robinson. “There has been another phase of restoration since that time and it’s really now operating as it did when it was new.”

Robinson started playing the organ in 1968 and has played some of the best in his tours around the country, and after being in Bangor for the first International concert and now playing at the 25th anniversary of the St. John’s Organ Society, he’s not ruling out a return to the golden anniversary in 2042. “I don’t know, if I can still walk I guess I’ll come back, yes.”

Any donations from Tuesday night’s performance will be used to support academic outreach programs to nearby schools.