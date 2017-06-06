Brewer School Budget In Front Of City Council Tonight

The Brewer School budget has drawn standing room only crowds to city council meetings in recent weeks.

Tonight the city council will make their decision about what budget to put forth to the voters.

Last week the Superintendent asked for an additional one million dollars to meet proficiency mandates and special education requirements from the state.

The city council believes there are different numbers to be used in formulating the budget.

“Our special education costs increased this year $587,000 so there’s a disconnect there,” said School Superintendent Cheri Towle at the last meeting May 31st. “The $500,000 doesn’t even cover our increased special education costs this year, and that’s only one of the two mandates we have to implement next year.”

“Districts across the state have been experiencing increases in special education rates and that has been true in Brewer as well,” said the Finance Director for the City of Brewer Karen Fussell. “But again the figures that the school has been repeating 74, 73 new special education students, really those are just the new enrollees not the net number if you compare April 2016 to April 2017 counts you get more on the order of 48 net new special education students that need those types of services but again there is an increase over time in our special education needs and our city council is very aware of that and doing our best to try to address that.”

In one version of the school budget a proposal included cutting sports from Brewer High School.

The city council plans to approve an additional 500 thousand dollars for the budget that will be sent to the voters to decide on next Tuesday at the polls.