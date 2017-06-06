Brewer Council Approves School Budget, City Voters Next

The Brewer City Council has approved a budget.

$500,000 has been allocated for it.

In addition, there is language in the proposed budget that gives Brewer the ability to spend money that comes from Augusta. That means the city can increase the budget beyond the money that was added Tuesday night.

A STEM program was also added at a price tag of a little more than $100,000.

Brewer’s Finance Director Karen Fussell says this a compromise that will benefit the residents of Brewer as well as the school department.

“The budget of the council approved will increase Brewer’s bill rate by $.98 to $22.50 4.5% increase on the tax rate which is not insignificant by any stretch but it certainly is far better than $1.77 that includes the mill rate which is what would’ve happened if the council had approved the full school department request” said Fussell. “So, that we’re hoping this is a good compromise that give something to both sides.”

Now, it’s up to the city voters.

They head to the polls next Tuesday.