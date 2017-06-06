Breezy & Cool Today, Sunshine & Warmer Wednesday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

Low pressure will pass to our south today. At the same time there will be an upper level low sitting to our west/southwest. This will keep the chance for some showers in today’s forecast for areas south and west of Bangor while the rest of the state sees drier and brighter weather as high pressure builds in from the north. With the high to our north and low pressure to our south, winds will be breezy today with northeast winds 10-20 MPH and some higher gusts possible. Temperatures will remain below average today with highs mainly in the 60s. High pressure will continue to build into the region tonight allowing skies to become clear to partly cloudy as the night progresses. It’ll be cool tonight with lows dropping back to the upper 30s to mid-40s from north to south.

Drier and brighter weather will enter our forecast for Wednesday as high pressure builds into the region. Wednesday will feature sunshine and milder temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Thursday looks good too as high pressure remains in control. We’ll see some sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80°. Low pressure is then forecast to pass offshore on Friday and will bring us some scattered showers to end the work week. With more clouds and scattered showers in the forecast Friday, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid-60s to around 70°. Drier weather returns on Saturday however with an upper level disturbance forecast to cross the state, a few widely scattered showers cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be warmer Saturday with highs in the 70s.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, brightest north and east of Bangor. Scattered showers mainly south and west of Bangor. Highs between 59°-69°. Northeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 39°-47°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs between 68°-78°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-60s to around 70°.

Saturday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW