Belfast 5th Graders Saving the Environment

Fifth graders in Belfast are changing the way their school operates to help the environment.

After learning about the detrimental effect of plastic on the environment, a group of students approached the director of food services at the Captain Albert Stevens Elementary School and suggested ways to limit the use of plastics.

The students persuaded the local parent teacher group to purchase metal silverware, replace plastic baggies with wax paper bags, and remove plastic straws from the cafeteria.

The students say they hope to set an example for other schools to follow.

The move will also save the school ninety dollars a month which used to be spent on plastic.