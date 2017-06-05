Young’s MMA Hosts 80’s Themed Fitness Class

Young’s MMA is hosting an 80’s themed fitness class to benefit the Humane Society. In order to participate, all who wish to attend are encouraged to bring one item to donate, whether it be food, toys, treats, litter, blankets, towels, or cash donation. There will be no fee in order to join, so long as a donation is made.

The class will be located in the Great Skates Building at 82 Sylvan Rd, Bangor from 5-6pm on Tuesday, June 6th.

Those who wish to attend are advised to arrive 10-15 minutes early.