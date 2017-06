The Results are In: Do You Agree with the President’s Decision to Pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord?

The results are in! We wanted to know over the weekend:

Do you agree with the President’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord?

RESULTS:

YES: 75%

NO: 25%

TOTAL VOTES: 1,902

