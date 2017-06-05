State Budget-Writing Committee Issues Four-Way Divided Report

Debate continues over the state budget.

The Appropriations Committee will likely send three versions to the House and Senate floors.

House and Senate Republicans say the surtax on Maine’s highest earners has got to go, but are divided over cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services and how much money goes to fund schools.

Democrats have countered with many changes to the governor’s original proposal.

Their budget leaves the surtax on high earners intact and would use those funds to generate $320-million dollars to help fund schools.

The Senate Republican Chair of the budget-writing committee says Republicans are working towards unity and that the ball is now in the Democrats’ court.

“We voted Friday night a four way report, which to me means we are going nowhere unless we make concessions. And that’s what we offered Friday night. We’re willing to move, now are you willing to move?” said Sen. James Hamper, (R) Senate Chair, Appropriations & Financial Affairs Committee.

“On all the individual votes that we took on Friday, I think you saw a lot of unity among the Democrats on all the important issues. We saw quite a bit less so from the Republicans so we have a lot of work cut out for us this week. We are under a very tight deadline, but I think everybody is still at the table and we’re working very hard to get this done,” said Rep. Drew Gattine, (D) House Chair, Appropriations & Financial Affairs Committee.

The budget deadline is the end of this month. If lawmakers don’t pass a budget by then, state government could shut down.