State Board Seeking Proposals for Land Conservation Projects

A state board protecting land for natural and recreational value is seeking proposals for land conservation projects.

The funding comes from 4.5 million dollars in bonds approved by Maine voters.

The board is seeking conservation and recreational projects, as well as initiatives looking at farmland and water access.

The deadline set by the Land for Maine’s Future program is September 1st.

The conservation bonds were at the center of the issue when the governor refused to sign 11.5 million dollars in voter-approved bonds.

The governor said he would sell the bonds, and the Legislature in 2016 approved a bill reauthorizing 6.5 billion dollars of the expired bonds.