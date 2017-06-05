Scattered Showers Possible & Cool Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

Low pressure over upstate New York will provide us with clouds and a chance for some scattered showers today. The shower chances will be highest for areas from Greenville to Millinocket southward while areas further north see some drier and brighter weather. Showers will be scattered today so much like the weather we had over the weekend, today will be not be a total washout by any means. At times, you’ll have a shower moving through your area then other times you’ll see drier weather with some clouds and maybe a few breaks of sunshine. High pressure will also be building in from the north which will help to strengthen the pressure gradient over the area a bit resulting in an east/southeast breeze today. Temperatures will be a bit below average today with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s for most spots. We’ll continue to see the chance for a few showers during the night tonight under variably cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop to the 40s for nighttime lows.

Low pressure will pass to our south Tuesday. At the same time there will be an upper level low sitting to our west/southwest. This will keep the chance for some showers in our forecast Tuesday mainly for areas from Bangor south and west while the rest of the state sees drier and brighter weather as high pressure builds in from the north. With the high to our north and low pressure to our south, winds will be breezy Tuesday with northeast winds up to 10-20 MPH likely. Drier and brighter weather will enter our forecast for Wednesday as high pressure builds into the region. Wednesday will feature sunshine and milder temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Thursday looks good too as high pressure remains in control. We’ll see some sunshine and highs again in the upper 60s to mid-70s. An upper level disturbance will move through the area Friday giving us a chance for a few showers. Temperatures on Friday will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid-60s to around 70°.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers especially for areas from Greenville to Millinocket southward. Cooler with highs between 55°-65°. East/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Variably cloudy. A few scattered showers possible. Lows between 42°-48°. Northeast wind 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy. Scattered showers possible mainly from Bangor points south and west. Highs between 59°-67°. Northeast wind 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs between 67°-76°.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to around 70°.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW