Penquis: Homeowners Awareness Month

Heather Massow from Penquis MaineStream Finance stopped by the TV5 studios to talk about Homeowners Awareness month.

This is a good time of year to be house shopping

Weather is more conducive to a move

If the move involves changing schools for children it’s nice to not have to move them in the middle of the school year

You can look at town websites see what towns and schools have to offer and compare

Homebuyer Education Course

The ten-hour course is valuable to anyone considering a home purchase and is required for many down payment assistance and other lending programs for first-time homebuyers. The course will help you make good choices about becoming a homeowner and selecting a home that meets your needs and matches your financial resources. The course provides step-by-step instruction on all aspects of the home buying process from application to closing, as well determining how much home you can afford; budgeting for homeownership expenses; how credit affects home buying; resources for down payment assistance; mortgage financing options; real estate contracts; and home inspections.

Topics include

• Assessing homeownership readiness

• Understanding credit

• Managing finances

• All costs associated with a home purchase

• Shopping for a home, a real estate agent, and a lender

• Choosing the mortgage option best for you.

• Special programs for first time buyers

• The mortgage process

• Maintaining the home and finances after purchase

For more information : http://mainehomeworks.squarespace.com/ or visit the www.penquis.org

Programs out there to help

Maine State Housing Program – Advantage Program $35,000 towards down payment or closing costs.

http://www.mainehousing.org/programs-services/homebuyer/homebuyerdetail/firsthome