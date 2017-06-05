Occasional Showers South and Dry North the Next Few Days

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Low pressure developing over Upstate New York today will slide slowly southeast towards, and then off, the Mid-Atlantic Coastline today through Wednesday as high pressure begins to build north of New England over Quebec. The storm heading towards the Mid-Atlantic States will likely bring occasional showers to mainly southern and western parts of Maine today and Tuesday, while the high to our north brings the brightest skies and mildest temps to far northern parts of the Pine Tree State the next few days. It appears the ridge of high pressure over Quebec will slowly build south into northern New England later in the workweek and allow the skies to brighten and the temps to warm even over southern parts of Maine. Temps early in the workweek will only climb into the 50s over southern and western Maine due to clouds, showers and an active east to northeast breeze, with 60s common from about the Bangor Region on north. As the high to our north builds south into our region the temps will warm into the mid 60s to mid 70s Wednesday and likely Thursday as well, with the warmest readings being found over northern parts of the Pine Tree State.

Today: Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy, with showers, mainly from the Bangor region on south and west high temps in the low 50s south to the low 60s north. East/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Occasional showers, breezy and cool south, with brighter skies and milder temps from the Bangor Region on north, with high temps in the upper 50s south to mid 60s to near 70 north.

Wednesday: Partly sunny south and mostly sunny north, with high temps in the mid 60s to mid 70s from south to north.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 60s and 70s, coolest near the coast.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a few scattered showers possible and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist