New Team Preparing Castine Waterfront Eatery For Summer Season

A popular waterfront restaurant in Castine that’s been closed since November has a new management team and a new name.

What was known as “Dennett’s Wharf” is now “The Wharf At 15 Sea Street.”

After Dennett’s owner Paul Brouillard died last year, the eatery was put up for sale…it was bought by Kip Oberting, who also owns a home in Castine.

The new team is led by long time Castine resident Tom Ehrman…they’re busy making a few changes as they prepare for the summer season.

Donated dollar bills, totaling about $7,000, that had been pinned to the ceiling by customers, were taken down and donated to the Castine Community Learning Center to help start a new childcare center.

An official opening date for “The Wharf” has not been set, but follow them on facebook for updates.

Wharf staff tell us they will honor Dennett’s gift certificates.