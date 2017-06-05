Maine Masonic ‘Bikes for Books’ Program Awards 10,000th Bike

The ‘Bikes for Books’ program was founded in 2007 at Madison Elementary School to encourage students to read.

Now with over 90 Masonic Lodges participating, the program has grown over the last decade and crossed an impressive milestone Monday at the school where it all began.

“Each kid reads a book, and for every book they read, they fill out a ticket and it goes in the box,” said Mike Theriault, Program Coordinator, Euclid Masonic Lodge #194.

Students from every corner of Maine participate in the program and like Trace and Raegan here at Madison Elementary, their fingers are crossed when a name gets pulled from the box.

“I read like every night,” said Trace, Second Grader at Madison Elementary.

“I like reading because I like the different stories – you can go anywhere when you’re reading,” said Raegan, Fourth Grader at Madison Elementary.

“The program started ten years ago right here in this building. We started with an idea to try to get our lodge more involved in the community and we started with ten bikes,” said Therieault.

Mike Theirault started the program a decade ago, and now has a majority of Masonic Lodges in the state presenting young happy readers with a new Huffy bike and helmet. The program celebrated an incredible milestone as the ten thousandth bike was given away here in Madison.

“We tell the kids that a book can take you anywhere you want to go – and when you win, you get on a bike and you can go there on your bike,” said Theriault.

Keeping kids engaged and excited about reading and rewarding that enthusiasm with an opportunity for students to remain physically active is what it’s all about for the Masons in Maine.

“By doing this, we can get out there and get involved and show the state what we are. We’re the best kept secret in the world. We hide right in plain sight,” said Theriault.

Bikes are purchased for the program by generous community and business donations to Masonic Lodges across the state. After having 10,000 bikes delivered to eager readers, the program is showing no signs of slowing down. This year alone, 3,000 bikes will be donated to kids all over Maine.