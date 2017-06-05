Jury Begins Hearing Testimony In Houlton Murder Trial

Opening statements have wrapped up in the Reginald Dobbins murder trial.

Dobbins is charged in the death of 61 year old Keith Suitter.

Suitter was found brutally beaten and stabbed in his Houlton home in March of 2015.

The state began its opening statements saying, “The state will prove to you that he (Dobbins) committed the offense of murder, that he brutally murdered Keith Suitter.”

The defense stated that while Dobbins was present when Suitter was killed, he did not committed the offence. “Reggie was there when Keith Suitter was killed by Samuel Geary.”

Geary, who was 16 at the time was also charged with the murder. He has since pled guilty.