Gradually Brightening and Warming from North to South the Next Few Days

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Energy aloft diving southeast out of Central Canada has caused a new surface storm to develop over Upstate New York today. The new surface storm will slide slowly southeast towards and then off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline tomorrow and Wednesday as high pressure northeast of New England slowly builds south. The storm heading towards the Mid-Atlantic States will continue to bring occasional showers to mainly southern and western parts of Maine tonight and Tuesday, while the high to our north slowly drains a drier airmass into the Pine Tree State from northeast to southwest. As the high slowly builds south into northern New England the next few days the skies will gradually brighten and the temps will warm first over northern Maine and then over southern parts of the state. Temps Tuesday will only climb into the 50s over southwestern Maine due to clouds, showers and an active east to northeast breeze, with 60s common from about the Bangor Region on north. As the high to our north builds south into our region the temps will warm into the mid 60s to mid 70s Wednesday and by Thursday much of the state will see highs in the 70s away from the coast.

Tonight: Variably cloudy, with scattered showers south, with a east to northeast breeze between 10 and 15 mph and low temps in the mid 40s to near 50.

Tuesday: Breezy, with occasional showers south, with brightening skies and milder temps from the Bangor Region on north, with high temps in the mid to upper 50s south and 60s to near 70 north.

Wednesday: Partly sunny south and mostly sunny north, with high temps in the mid 60s to mid 70s from south to north.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 60s and 70s, coolest near the coast.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with scattered showers possible and high temps in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with scattered showers possible and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist