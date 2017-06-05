Gas Prices Stay About the Same in Northern New England

(AP) Gas prices haven’t budged much in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of Vermont gas stations shows the average price of gas went down 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.36. The price in New Hampshire went down nearly a penny to $2.30 a gallon. In Maine, the price went up nearly a penny, averaging $2.35 per gallon.

Elsewhere, the national average increased nearly a penny to $2.37 per gallon. That’s an increase of 1.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands a half-cent per gallon higher than a year ago.

6/5/2017 7:52:57 AM (GMT -4:00)