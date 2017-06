Dixmont Man Charged With Burglary of Camp

A Dixmont man is accused of breaking into a St. Albans camp last month and stealing several items, including firearms.

22-year-old Cody Weeman is charged with burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, and possession of a firearm by prohibited person.

The owner of the camp on Devils Head Road told police two shotguns, game cameras, and ammunition were stolen.

Police say those items were later found at a Dixmont residence.