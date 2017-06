Connecticut Woman Victim of Fatal Crash in Dresden

Authorities have released the name of the Connecticut woman who was killed in a head on crash on Route 27 in Dresden on Friday.

Deputies say a vehicle crossed the center line and struck the car 75 year old Carolyn Blouin was driving.

Her husband, 81 year old Charles Blouin, and the driver of the other vehicle 24 year old Patrick Shorey of Augusta, were both seriously injured.

Investigators said all three people involved were wearing seat belts.