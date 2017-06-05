Closing Arguments in Jury Waived Murder Trial

A judge in Bangor heard closing arguments Monday in the murder trial of a New York man.

38-year-old Thomas Ferguson is accused of killing Robert Kennedy at a Center Street residence along with 27-year-old Robert Hansley.

Hansley is being tried separately.

Ferguson waived his right to testify in his own defense.

The state pointed to cell phone data and records along with multiple witness testimonies that placed Ferguson at the scene of the crime on the night in question.

The defense called that evidence circumstantial and witness testimony not credible.

Also contending that it was Hansley that was the guilty party, while the state said he was just taking orders.

“What we learned is that they didn’t sell drugs Hansley sold drugs” said Defense Attorney Jeff Silverstein, “They didn’t shoot, there was one shooter. We suggest that the forensics and the other evidence, DNA, confession show it was Hansley who was the shooter.”

“There is ample information for the court to conclude that Mr. Ferguson was calling the shots” said Assistant Attorney General Robert Ellis. “Mr. Hansley was doing his dirty work. They were in it together. Ferguson was the one who had the beef with Robert Kennedy.”

The jury waived trial is being heard by judge William Anderson.

He will deliver a verdict in the days ahead.