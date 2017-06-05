Challenger Learning Center: Revisiting Bernoulli’s Principle with Balloons

Today in our Challenger Learning Segment, we’re revisiting Bernoulli’s Principle! In order to do that, we will have balloons act like magnets with nothing more than air!

Materials needed:

2 balloons

String

Scissors

How to do it:

Blow up two balloons and tie off the ends. Blow up the balloons to be fairly large in size. Cut two pieces of string that are ~12 inches long. Tie one end of each string to the knot of each balloon. Next have a partner hold the free ends of the strings so the balloons are hanging ~2 inches apart. Next blow very hard into the space between the two balloons. Watch what happens!

If you want to better stabilize the balloons, you can fill them with a little bit of water.

Bernoulli’s principle states that “when a fluid moves faster, the molecules inside the fluid exert less pressure on the objects around them; as the speed of a moving fluid increases, the pressure within the fluid decreases. This applies to all fluids, including water, air, and gases.” blowing fast air between the balloons will cause the different curved surfaces to move together faster. So it looks as if the balloons are magnets attracted to each other!

What’s happening at the Challenger Learning Center of Maine:

Challenger is holding stem camps all summer long for entering grades k-8. They’ll discuss physics principles, science, innovation, and everything in between!

For more information, you can visit the Challenger Learning Center website at www.astronaut.org