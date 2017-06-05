Becoming a Changemaker: 3rd Annual Samantha Smith Challenge

In 1983, a Manchester Elementary School fifth grader made history with a letter she wrote to a Soviet leader.

Samantha Smith tragically died two years later in a plane crash, but she’s remembered through a yearly challenge that aims to inspire others to make a difference.

The third annual Samantha Smith Challenge hosted a record number of students Monday in Waterville.

We were there.

“People that have been to Soviet Union have a definite answer of them not wanting war at all, and wanting peace, just like I do,” said Samantha Smith during a press conference in the 80’s.

Samantha Smith garnered world-wide attention after expressing her worry over nuclear war with the USSR.

“She was a 10-year-old girl who wrote to Yuri Andropov in the Soviet Union back in the early 80s, saying why would you want to go to war with us,” said Connie Carter, Education Director at Americans Who Tell the Truth. “He wrote back to her saying, we don’t, and we would like you and your family to come visit us and understand that we are just like you. And she did.”

The Maine native became an ambassador for peace, visiting the Soviet Union for two weeks, then sharing her peace keeping mission around the world.

“So we’re asking you to do the same thing,” said Carter. “Take a look around you and your world and your community and see what issues are concerning you and then take action.”

Smith’s legacy now lives on through these students.

“The project that we did is called “Not Crazy” and it’s an understanding of mental health, specifically in teens,” said Sophie Patenaude, a student at Bruce M. Whittier School.

Mental health, immigration, homelessness and animal welfare are just some of the topics addressed here at the Samantha Smith Challenge.

“Tackling issues and teaching students how to be critical thinkers and courageous citizens,” said Carter.

Students are tasked with addressing prominent social issues, and in turn, making a difference in their communities.

“I actually have a possessive compulsive disorder,” said Patenaude. “So we wanted to show people that there are a lot of people dealing with the same stuff that it’s okay for them to talk about it.”

In it’s third year, the challenge brought in more than 500 students from across the state.

An opportunity that Robert Shetterly says will start a chain reaction.

“When they speak themselves, when they have the courage to open up these issues, look at causes, talk to the community about them, they become the teachers,” said Shetterly, founder of Americans Who Tell the Truth. “Just that little bit of courage changes everything.”

The Samantha Smith challenge was created in part by Americans Who Tell the Truth, an organization dedicated to promoting change and civic engagement through the arts.