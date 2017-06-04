United Bikers of Maine Hold Bicycle Rodeo in Orono

Kids in Orono were invited to practice some safety in bike riding on Sunday.

The United Bikers of Maine bicycle rodeo was held at Asa Adams Elementary School.

Participants took part in helmet checks, mechanical checks, and a chance to ride in a closed traffic skills course.

All in time for kids to start riding their bikes for the summer season.

“This way now they’re gonna be safe, and then that way they can continue on, and they can pass the words out to the other kids that when you come to a stop walk, you know a cross, you gotta stop and look, and just be safe,” said John Rogerson, United Bikers of Maine, Penobscot Director.

The United Bikers of Maine also promotes motorcycle safety.