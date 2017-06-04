WATCH LIVE

UMaine Presque Isle Alum Wins Black Bear Full Marathon

Jun 4, 20177:45 PM EDT
Sports

On Sunday racers took on the Black Bear Marathon in Orono. Hundreds of people participated in the 10K, Half and Full Marathon races. .

Starting with the 10K, Cody Rome took home the men’s and overall victory finishing with a time of 35 minutes at 15 seconds.

Robin Clark would be the first female to finish with a time of 46 minutes and 11 seconds.

To the half marathon, Joshua Jones took home the honors finishing at 1 hour, 16 minutes and 15 seconds.

Tracy Guerrette wins the women’s half marathon with a time of 1:25:35.

Finally to the full marathon, Katie Norwood was the first women to cross the line.

She placed 11th overall and recorded a time of 3:25:34.

The winner of the black bear marathon with a time of  2 hours, 33 minutes, and 29 seconds is UMaine Presque Isle hall of famer, Evan Graves.

“I am a competitive person, you know,” said Graves. “You put in a lot of time for these things so a lot of it, as much of it is the fitness, a lot of it’s a mind game. So, when you get in the front it’s a little bit of relief, but it’s also some pressure to know that there are people behind you. Anybody could have a good day. They could have a good couple miles, and come back. So, it’s kind of like running scared which is a little extra motivation too.”

