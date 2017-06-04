UMaine Presque Isle Alum Wins Black Bear Full Marathon

On Sunday racers took on the Black Bear Marathon in Orono. Hundreds of people participated in the 10K, Half and Full Marathon races. .

Starting with the 10K, Cody Rome took home the men’s and overall victory finishing with a time of 35 minutes at 15 seconds.

Robin Clark would be the first female to finish with a time of 46 minutes and 11 seconds.

To the half marathon, Joshua Jones took home the honors finishing at 1 hour, 16 minutes and 15 seconds.

Tracy Guerrette wins the women’s half marathon with a time of 1:25:35.

Finally to the full marathon, Katie Norwood was the first women to cross the line.

She placed 11th overall and recorded a time of 3:25:34.

The winner of the black bear marathon with a time of 2 hours, 33 minutes, and 29 seconds is UMaine Presque Isle hall of famer, Evan Graves.

“I am a competitive person, you know,” said Graves. “You put in a lot of time for these things so a lot of it, as much of it is the fitness, a lot of it’s a mind game. So, when you get in the front it’s a little bit of relief, but it’s also some pressure to know that there are people behind you. Anybody could have a good day. They could have a good couple miles, and come back. So, it’s kind of like running scared which is a little extra motivation too.”