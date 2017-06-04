Canoe Shop Owner Stresses Boat Safety After Woman Dies on Saco River

Canoe shops say you need to know what you’re doing before going out on the water.

Warmer weather and free fishing weekend makes this river an inviting place.

Allen Russell owns Saco Valley Canoe and this area near the river.

“Anytime the river is outside the riverbank is over flowing or where were standing right now, is under water, absolutely not,” said Russell.

He says right now the water is safe to be on if you know how to navigate it.

“You don’t want to go into rising water because the current at that point will be five and a half or six miles an hour which would be strong enough to push you into trees and it’s stronger than you can swim.”

But it’s not just the way the water looks, it’s how it feels.

He says the combined temperature of the air and water should be 140 degrees Fahrenheit to safely be out on the water.

Once you’re out there protecting yourself is key.

“Make sure you wear a life jackets, nobody has ever drown on this river wearing a life jacket.”