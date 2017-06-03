Youth “Hooked on Fishing” Day in Dover-Foxcroft

Kids 15 and under were fishing Saturday in Dover-Foxcroft.

Hooked on Fishing was held at the Kiwanis Park Pond.

Contests, prizes and a free lunch were all a part of the event.

The day is a perfect opportunity for youngsters to hone their skills

“They come from surrounding towns, and we’re hearing it all,” said James Ellis, event organizer. “It’s a good thing. in the logo it says, you know, Youth Hooked On Fishing just like the shirt says. I mean when you put that together everybody, it’s got a good jingle to it. Hooked On Fishing Not Drugs.”

Today and tomorrow anyone can fish without a license regardless of their age.