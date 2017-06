York Man Dies after Rafting Accident in Bingham

A man from York has died after a commercial rafting accident on the Dead River near Bingham this afternoon.

The raft guided by North Country River in Bingham had seven other passengers on board including the guide.

The Maine Game Warden Service responded to the incident around 2:30.

According to a release by the Warden Service the man was wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident.

The cause still remains under investigation.