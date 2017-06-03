Woodlawn Museum Celebrates National Trail Day

Nature lovers around the country enjoyed National Trails Day.

The day is organized by the American Hiking Society.

People are encouraged to get out and explore their local trails.

Here in Maine, folks at the Woodlawn Museum say their trails are a popular attraction.

“Those are perhaps our greatest community asses in some regards, or our most used community asset,” said Joshua Torrance, Executive Director at Woodlawn. “So it’s a great place to come up and take a short hike or walk and get out in nature.”

To find trails and events near you, visit the American Hiking Society home page.