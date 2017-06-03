Winslow Boys Win State Class B Track Meet, Tardy Sets State 800 Record 

Boys Team Scores: Winslow 98, Mt. Desert Island 95, Yourk 68, Yarmouth 58,
Wells 48, Greely 32, Waterville 28, Mt.View 26, Belfast 24, John Bapst 23,
Lawrence 21. Lincoln Academy 16, Cape Eliz 15, Foxcroft 14, Freeport 13,
Kennebunck 12, Old Town 10, Erskine Acad 6.5, Leavitt 6, Fryeburg 6,
Medomak Valley 6, Hermon 5, Gardiner 5, Camden Hills 4.5, Gray New-Glouc 3,
Oceanside 1, Presque Isle 1
Girls Team Scores: Greely 67. York 59, Mt. Desert Island 48, Belfast 38,
Gray-New Glouc 35, Kennebunk 34.5, Waterille 32, Old Town 31, Lawrence 31,
Lincoln Acad 27, Cape Eliz 26, Camden Hills 25, Spruce Mtn 24, Leavitt 24, Lake Region 21,
Presque Isle 18, Foxcroft 18,Yarmouth 12, John Bapst 11, Poland 10, Fryeburg 10,
Wells 9, Erskine Acad 9, Winslow 8, Mt. View 7.5, Hermon 6, Nokomis 4, Freeport 1