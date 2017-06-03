Variably Cloudy, with a Few Scattered Showers Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The upper level storm that has been producing the variably cloudy skies and hit and miss showers across our region the past few days will continue to control the weather throughout the Pine Tree State Saturday. As the upper low drifts east across southern Quebec Saturday a surface trough will swing south across New England and bring another round of scattered showers to Maine. A weak ridge of high pressure slipping into the Northeast Sunday will bring a somewhat brighter and milder day to our region, but a stray shower or two may still pop-up. High temperatures Saturday will run about 5 to 10 degrees below normal as highs range from the upper 50s to mid 60s, but with a bit brighter sky likely Sunday the afternoon temps throughout our region will run in the mid 60s to low 70s. Another unusually strong upper level storm will drop south into the Great Lakes Region early next week and that will cause a stronger storm to develop along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline Sunday night and Monday which will likely bring a steadier rain and increasing wind to Maine beginning Monday and continuing through Tuesday as it heads northeast towards the Southern Gulf of Maine, with southern and coastal Maine likely seeing the steadiest and heaviest rainfall.

T

Saturday: Variably cloudy, with a few scattered showers and a northwest breeze between 7 and 15 mph, with high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday night: Scattered evening showers ending then partly cloudy, with low temps in the mid 40s to near 50.

Sunday: Mixed sun and clouds, with a few widely scattered showers possible and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy, with showers likely developing and high temps in the 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Showers likely, steadiest south and cool, with high temps in the 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Cloudy to partly cloudy, with lingering showers possible and high temps in the 60s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist