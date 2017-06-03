UPDATE: York Man Dies after Rafting Accident in West Forks Plantation

A man from York has died after a commercial rafting accident on a portion of the Dead River in West Forks Plantation earlier today.

According to the Maine Game Warden Service, 67-year-old, Richard Sanders of York, died during a rafting tour guided by North Country Rivers based in Bingham.

Seven other people including the guide were also ejected when the raft flipped over.

Sanders was wearing a life jacket and helmet at the time of the accident.

Life saving measures were taken by North Country Rivers employees as well as civilians. They were unsuccessful.

The Somerset Country Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene along with West Forks Fire and Rescue.

The Maine Game Warden Service is still investigating the accident.