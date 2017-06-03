High Tide BBQ Buffet Helps to Support Camp Capella

A barbecue for a good cause was held in Brewer on Saturday.

The Summer Kick Off Barbecue Buffet at the High Tide restaurant gave a portion of the proceeds to Camp Capella.

The cost was $15 for adults and $10 for kids, kids 10 and under ate for free.

Camp Capella at Phillips Lake offers recreational and educational opportunities every summer for kids and adults with disabilities.

“When you think about all that it takes to have a loved one with different intellectual, physical, developmental disabilities it’s a huge help for them to just come to camp for a week, and be able to experience a normal everyday routine,” said Mikele Reynolds, member of the Camp Capella Board of Directors.

People also enjoyed live music and food provided by W.A. Bean & Sons.