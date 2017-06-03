Challenger Learning Center Wraps Up ‘Hidden Figure’ Project

Today was the last day of a three part event put on by the Challenger Learning Center.

The “Hidden Figures” Project started back in May as a way to honor three women who were pioneers for the U.S Space Program back in the 1960’s.

Saturday’s event included rocket building, eating pizza and watching the 2016 film ‘Hidden Figures.’

Organizers say it’s great way to get families involved.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to do things for kids, but also for families, and for adults for lifelong learning,” said Jennifer Therrien, Director of Education at Challenger Learning Center. “So this is kind of a combination of all that. For the rocket launch they decide on where to place their fins, and how many they want, and what there hoping how it’s gonna fly.”

The Emera Maine Astronomy Center, Briar Patch Bookstore and River City Cinema also teamed up for the three part event.