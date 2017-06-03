Bit Brighter & Milder Sunday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The upper level storm that has produced the variably cloudy, cool and at times showery weather across Maine the past several days continues to drift east across the Canadian Maritimes. As the upper low departs to our northeast it will continue to lose its influence across the Pine Tree State. A weak ridge of high pressure slipping into the Northeast Sunday will bring a somewhat brighter and milder day to our region, but a stray shower or two may still pop-up. With a bit more sunshine in our area the high temperatures Sunday will run in the mid 60s to low 70s. Another unusually strong upper level storm will drop south into the Great Lakes Region early next week and that will cause a stronger storm to develop to our south later Sunday night and Monday which will likely bring a chilly rain and increasing wind to mostly the southern half of Maine beginning Monday and continuing through Tuesday as it slowly moves east. It appears a ridge of high pressure will build over Ontario and Quebec as we continue to move through the workweek which will likely force both the upper level and surface storms to drift southeast later in the workweek, which will cause skies to brighten and temps to warm from north to south across Maine.

Tonight: Scattered evening showers ending then variably cloudy, with a northwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the mid 40s to near 50.

Sunday: Mixed sun and clouds, with a few widely scattered showers possible and a light northwest breeze, with high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Sunday night: Increasing clouds, with showers likely developing , especially from Bangor on south, with a northeast breeze between 6 and 16 mph and low temps in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy, with showers, mainly from the Bangor region on south and high temps in the low 50s south to the low 60s north.

Tuesday: Showers, breezy and cool south, with brighter skies and milder temps north of the Bangor Region and high temps in the mid 50s south to mid 60s north.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy, brightest and mildest north, with high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 60s and 70s, coolest near the coast.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist