2017 Black Fly Festival Held in Milo

“Well as true Mainers if we didn’t have black flies I don’t think we’d exist, and what better place to be on a day like today,” said Brenda Martin, Milo resident.

When the month of June rolls around there is usually one thing on everyone’s mind, the beginning of summer. And in Milo, the beginning of summer brings their favorite celebration, The Black Fly Festival.

“We’re celebrating the black flies so, and there’s definitely plenty of them,” said Ricky Bradeen, co-organizer. “There not too too bad today, but boys they sure have been. I think everybody by now’s had enough of them, because they’ve been pretty bad up here as I’d imagine they are other places.”

Put on by the Milo Events Committee, the theme of the 20-17 event, “remembering the 50’s.” Over 45 vendors gathered at Veterans Memorial Park along the Sebec River offering some local homemade products.

“I think most of the products here are handmade, and locally made,” said Michele Cabral, owner of Bunny Hollow Products. “So, people kinda have learned that you can come to the Black Fly Festival, and get reasonably priced hand made items.”

The festival is more than just celebrating the black fly’s. Each year it gives people a chance to explore the town of Milo.

“The tourists get a chance to come out, and see what we’re all about, and what we’ve got to offer, and in between times it gets a little dull around here,” said Martin.

And for some spectators, its all about the parade.

“We think that it’s real cool that we have a parade here in Milo,” said one Milo spectator.

“Why’s that? I mean why is that neat?”

“Because they throw out the candy to some people that don’t have a lot.”