Variably Cloudy, Scattered Showers Possible Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

The upper low that has been influencing our weather for the past few days will move into the region today. This will keep us under the unsettled conditions today. We’ll have a pretty nice start to the day with some morning sunshine in many locales but all the sunshine is going to do is help to destabilize the atmosphere as the day progresses. We’ll see clouds and scattered showers developing mainly later this morning through the afternoon. There’s a slight chance we may have a few thunderstorms as well but none of those are expected to become strong to severe like we had yesterday. With chilly air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, any of the showers and/or thunderstorms could produce some small hail today too. It’ll be a bit cooler today with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Any showers and/or thunderstorms that develop will wind down later this evening and early tonight as the sun sets. Skies will be variably cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping to the 40s for nighttime lows.

The upper low will move to our east over the weekend. It’ll still be in the vicinity though, keeping us under some clouds and the chance of showers for both Saturday and Sunday. The best chance of showers for both days will be late morning through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s Saturday then a bit milder Sunday with highs in the 60s to around 70°. Low pressure is forecast to pass south of the region on Monday and Tuesday giving us a chance for at least some more showers, if not some steadier rain in spots, with the best chance being over coastal and southern parts of the state based on the latest track of the storm.

Today: Variably cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm especially from late morning through the afternoon. Some of the showers and thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs between 58°-67°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Scattered showers mainly early. Lows between 42°-47°. Light west wind.

Saturday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers possible especially late morning through the afternoon. Highs between 59°-66°. Northwest wind around 10 MPH.

Sunday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the 60s to around 70°.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, brightest north. Showers possible mainly southern and coastal areas. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW