TV5 Hosts Annual CMN Telethon Saturday Morning

Tomorrow’s a chance for you to support local kids in need of medical care.

The Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals is hosting its yearly telethon tomorrow, here on TV5.

We’ll be on the air from 7am to 11am.

The telethon supports hospitals in eastern, central and northern Maine.

You’ll hear from families who’ve been helped by money raised through the telethon.

And, you’ll have a chance to donate, too.

We hope you tune in!!