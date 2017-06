Still Time to Submit Absentee Ballot in Bangor Midterm Elections

Election day is coming up in Bangor, and city officials would like to encourage residents to get out and vote.

Bangor residents can vote early in the City Clerk’s office at City Hall.

The deadline for absentee voting is Thursday, June 8th.

Midterm elections usually have lower voter turnout, but it’s still important to be informed on the issues.

Bangor residents can vote at the Cross Center on June 13th from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm.

If you need a ride there, buses are free.