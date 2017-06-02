SPCA Pet of the Week: June 2, 2017

Kathy Solley for the SPCA of Hancock County stopped by the TV5 studios on Friday to introduce us to a pair of bonded feline brothers.

They are both very sweet and handsome kitties. Luki is a long haired tuxedo (black & white) kitty who just loves attention. He reaches his paws out to anyone in the area. Yankee is a little more reserved but also enjoys being loved on.

Saturday, June 3rd, we have been asked to join Customer Appreciation Day at the Trenton IGA from 10-2. Also The Dog & Pony Tavern in Bar Harbor will be having their annual benefit for the SPCA. This is a fun day for everyone.

If you are interested in adopting any available pets at the shelter you can call 667-8088 or go to spcahancockcounty.org