Some Kmart Stores Targeted by Hackers

If you shopped at Kmart recently, you’ll want to keep an eye on your credit card statements.

Sears Holdings Corporation, the parent company of Kmart, says some if its stores were targeted by hackers.

The company says the store payment system was infected with a virus-like computer code that is undetectable by current anti-virus systems.

The company based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, says it has removed the hackers’ code and is confident Kmart customers can safely use their credit and debit cards in its stores.

It says there is no evidence Kmart.com or Sears customers were affected.