Read Books, Win Bikes in Hermon

Read a book. Get a bike.

Or at least a chance to win one.

That’s what was on the line for elementary school students in Hermon Friday.

Working with local Masons from the Lynde Lodge, the students were given an offer… For every book you read, you earn one entry into a drawing for a bike.

An extremely excitable crowd watched today as two boys and two girls in grades kindergarten through 4th grade went home with a new set of wheels.

“It’s for the youth” said Rick Spreng, Master of the Lynde Lodge. “I mean that’s what we’re all about, you know being in the community as Masons, we try to get out into the community and just grow. I know I as a kid I rode a bike everyday.”

Organizers hope the bike giveaway hit the point home to kids that reading books can bring rewards in life.