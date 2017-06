Portland Man Arrested in Augusta For Possession of $6,000 in Heroin

A Portland man was arrested in Augusta Thursday after he was allegedly found carrying about $6,000 worth of heroin.

Police say they were tipped off about a suspicious vehicle traveling to Augusta, possibly transporting a large amount of drugs.

Preston Cooper, 52, was driving with a suspended license and has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking, unlawful drug possession, and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held on $60,000 cash bail