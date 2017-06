Police Identify Oakland Man Killed in Car Accident

Police have identified the man killed in a crash in Oakland Thursday morning.

According to the Kennebec Journal, Joseph Gerard, 79, of Oakland was in a car that was hit by another vehicle on Kennedy memorial drive.

Police say that driver fell asleep at the wheel, drifting into the opposite lane.

There was another man in Gerard’s car.

The conditions of the others involved in the accident are unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.