Pilot Project Set to Help Penobscot County Jail’s Female Population

Female inmates at the Penobscot County Jail are testing out a new way to improve their lives while they’re behind bars.

The program’s called “What’s Now – What’s Next”.

It’s a pilot project put on by three groups, UMaine’s College of Education and Human Development, Riverside Adult Education Partnership, and Literacy Volunteers of Bangor.

Together they offer a variety of educational opportunities for the women.

Among the choices; learning to read, help to finish high school, and parenting classes.

So far about 30 inmates have taken part in a group to improve their writing skills.

Organizers are also working to connect the women to resources once they serve their time so they can succeed in the community and avoid going to jail, again.